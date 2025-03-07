Left Menu

India and US Collaborate on Rana's Extradition Amid Legal Hurdles

India is working with the US to finalize the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Despite the US Supreme Court rejecting his appeal against extradition, Rana continues to seek legal avenues to prevent it, citing potential torture if returned to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:00 IST
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively collaborating with the United States to ensure the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, identified as a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is carried out efficiently. This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of the extradition, as confirmed by an Indo-U.S. joint statement.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, acknowledged Trump's supportive comments on the extradition and emphasized the ongoing efforts between the two nations to conclude the necessary procedures. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent, is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reject Rana's emergency application to block his extradition, he has made a renewed plea to Chief Justice John Roberts. Rana's petition argues that his extradition would contravene U.S. law and international conventions due to the risk of torture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

