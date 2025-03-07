Left Menu

UN Helicopter Shot Down Amid Renewed South Sudan Tensions

A United Nations helicopter was attacked in Nasir, South Sudan, while evacuating troops amid clashes involving the White Army militia, resulting in casualties. The UN condemned the incident as potentially a war crime. Tensions are rising, with key political arrests raising concerns for South Sudan's peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence, a United Nations helicopter came under fire on Friday in the northern town of Nasir, South Sudan, during an evacuation mission for national troops. The attack resulted in the death of a UN crew member and several soldiers, including a high-ranking general.

The helicopter was evacuating soldiers following clashes between national forces and the White Army militia, which the government of President Salva Kiir claims is linked to his rival, First Vice President Riek Machar. UNMISS Chief Nicholas Haysom condemned the attack, labeling it "utterly abhorrent" and suggesting it may qualify as a war crime under international law.

The incident has heightened tensions, especially in light of recent arrests of senior officials allied with Machar, which threatens the fragile peace. UN officials are calling for an investigation, while President Kiir is set to address the nation amid ongoing uncertainty and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

