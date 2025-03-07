Left Menu

Reconsidering India's Tariff Strategy: A Call from the U.S.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasizes the need for India to reassess its high tariff policies to strengthen trade relations with the United States. He suggests that lowering tariffs could pave the way for a comprehensive trade deal beneficial to both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The high tariffs imposed by India are prompting calls for reconsideration of its special trade relationship with the United States. According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, these tariffs should be reduced to improve bilateral trade dynamics.

Speaking to India Today television, Lutnick expressed the United States' keen interest in forging a large-scale trade agreement with India. He urged Indian authorities to engage in discussions to create a more favorable trade environment.

Lutnick highlighted the potential benefits of a comprehensive trade deal, suggesting that the removal or reduction of tariffs could greatly enhance economic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

