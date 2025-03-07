Reconsidering India's Tariff Strategy: A Call from the U.S.

The high tariffs imposed by India are prompting calls for reconsideration of its special trade relationship with the United States. According to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, these tariffs should be reduced to improve bilateral trade dynamics.

Speaking to India Today television, Lutnick expressed the United States' keen interest in forging a large-scale trade agreement with India. He urged Indian authorities to engage in discussions to create a more favorable trade environment.

Lutnick highlighted the potential benefits of a comprehensive trade deal, suggesting that the removal or reduction of tariffs could greatly enhance economic ties between the two countries.

