Violence Escalates in Bukavu as M23 Rebels Attempt to Restore Order

At least 11 lives have been lost to vigilante attacks in Bukavu, a rebel-held city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as the region sees rising violence after the army's recent withdrawal. Witnesses and activists report that the M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, are making a bid to enforce order and establish their own governance in the area.

Efforts to control the unrest include the retraining of local police to serve under M23's authority. Amos Bisimwa, a Bukavu-based human rights activist, highlighted community actions as residents take justice into their own hands, amid criticisms of police inaction. "We demand the return of trained police to restore public order and prevent mob justice," Bisimwa urged.

M23's occupation, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict fueled by regional power struggles and resource control, extends from an incursion on February 16. Meanwhile, Rwanda, accused by Congo of arming M23, denies the claims, citing self-defense measures against a hostile militia aligned with Congolese forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)