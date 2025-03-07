Tensions Rise in Bosnia Amid Separatist Push

Amid rising tensions in Bosnia, the head of the state security agency has denied claims that the Bosnian Serb Republic's police forcibly removed state police officers from their premises in Banja Luka. This development comes as the Serb Republic pushes for greater separation.

Reports circulated early Friday stating that State Information and Protection Agency (SIPA) officers were expelled from their building in the Serb Republic's main city. However, SIPA chief Darko Culum refuted these claims on N1 TV, describing them as inaccurate.

The incident underlines the mounting tensions in Bosnia after a court sentenced Milorad Dodik, the Serb Republic's president, to prison, leading to further political division as new legislation was passed to exclude national judicial authorities.

