Tensions Rise in Bosnia Amid Separatist Push
Tensions in Bosnia escalate as conflicting reports emerge about state officers being ousted from the Serb Republic premises. The dispute intensifies following a prison sentence for Serb leader Milorad Dodik, which prompted local legislation banning national police and judiciary on Serb territory.
Amid rising tensions in Bosnia, the head of the state security agency has denied claims that the Bosnian Serb Republic's police forcibly removed state police officers from their premises in Banja Luka. This development comes as the Serb Republic pushes for greater separation.
Reports circulated early Friday stating that State Information and Protection Agency (SIPA) officers were expelled from their building in the Serb Republic's main city. However, SIPA chief Darko Culum refuted these claims on N1 TV, describing them as inaccurate.
The incident underlines the mounting tensions in Bosnia after a court sentenced Milorad Dodik, the Serb Republic's president, to prison, leading to further political division as new legislation was passed to exclude national judicial authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Commandos Shine: Maharashtra Tops 15th National Police Competition
Capture of Escaped French Criminal Highlights International Police Coordination
Milorad Dodik Sentenced: Implications for Bosnian Politics
Milorad Dodik: A Controversial Figure in the Balkan Crisis
Bosnian Serb Leader Sentenced: Milorad Dodik Faces Imprisonment Over Separatist Actions