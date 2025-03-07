Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bosnia Amid Separatist Push

Tensions in Bosnia escalate as conflicting reports emerge about state officers being ousted from the Serb Republic premises. The dispute intensifies following a prison sentence for Serb leader Milorad Dodik, which prompted local legislation banning national police and judiciary on Serb territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:54 IST
Tensions Rise in Bosnia Amid Separatist Push

Amid rising tensions in Bosnia, the head of the state security agency has denied claims that the Bosnian Serb Republic's police forcibly removed state police officers from their premises in Banja Luka. This development comes as the Serb Republic pushes for greater separation.

Reports circulated early Friday stating that State Information and Protection Agency (SIPA) officers were expelled from their building in the Serb Republic's main city. However, SIPA chief Darko Culum refuted these claims on N1 TV, describing them as inaccurate.

The incident underlines the mounting tensions in Bosnia after a court sentenced Milorad Dodik, the Serb Republic's president, to prison, leading to further political division as new legislation was passed to exclude national judicial authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025