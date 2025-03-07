Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Death

A CISF head constable named Kiran, stationed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, tragically ended her life by shooting herself with her service pistol in a washroom on Friday morning. Despite the lack of a suicide note, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:55 IST
Tragic Incident at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Death
constable
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning when a CISF head constable, identified as Kiran, took her own life. The 37-year-old officer shot herself with her service pistol while on duty inside a washroom.

Despite extensive searches, no suicide note was found, according to a senior official. The incident occurred at 8.44 am at Terminal-3 of the airport.

Local police were immediately alerted, and investigative teams, including forensics, swiftly arrived on the scene. The constable's body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025