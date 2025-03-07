Tragic Incident at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Death

A tragic event unfolded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning when a CISF head constable, identified as Kiran, took her own life. The 37-year-old officer shot herself with her service pistol while on duty inside a washroom.

Despite extensive searches, no suicide note was found, according to a senior official. The incident occurred at 8.44 am at Terminal-3 of the airport.

Local police were immediately alerted, and investigative teams, including forensics, swiftly arrived on the scene. The constable's body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details about the incident.

