In a significant legal development, three individuals from Bulgaria have been convicted in London for their roles in a Russian espionage operation. The court found that they participated in surveillance activities targeting a U.S. military base and other individuals identified by Moscow's interests.

The individuals, Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev, were tried at the Old Bailey court, facing charges related to conspiracy to gather enemy-useful information from August 2020 to February 2023. Despite their denials, the court determined their involvement in the espionage scheme orchestrated by Wirecard fugitive Jan Marsalek.

Prosecutors disclosed that Orlin Roussev and Bizer Dzhambazov, who had confessed to their roles before the trial, were also part of the conspiracy. The operation also intended to stage a faux protest at London's Kazakh embassy, emphasizing the breadth of their clandestine activities.

