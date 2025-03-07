Duplicate Voter ID Debacle: A Parliamentary Showdown Looms
As Parliament prepares for its upcoming session, opposition MPs, particularly from the Trinamool Congress, are demanding discussions on duplicate voter ID numbers. Multiple notices have been submitted, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has highlighted the issue. The Election Commission is set to address these concerns in the coming months.
The contentious issue of duplicate voter ID numbers is poised to dominate the upcoming parliamentary session. MPs from the Trinamool Congress, alongside other opposition factions, have filed multiple notices, seeking a thorough debate on this pressing matter, a source indicated.
Sources reveal that these MPs have utilized various parliamentary rules to ensure the issue is addressed, highlighting its significance. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has been vocal, bringing this concern to the forefront last week.
As allegations of mismanagement swirl, the Election Commission has committed to resolving the longstanding issue within three months. With the second half of the budget session starting soon, this topic is expected to generate significant attention and possibly heated discussions.
