Left Menu

Bulgarian Trio Convicted in High-Stakes Russian Espionage Case

Three Bulgarians were convicted in London for being part of a spy unit linked to Russian interests, targeting individuals and a U.S. military base. The unit was run by Jan Marsalek, a fugitive wanted for fraud related to Wirecard. The convicted denied knowing their activities aided Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:24 IST
Bulgarian Trio Convicted in High-Stakes Russian Espionage Case

In a landmark ruling, three Bulgarian nationals were found guilty in a London court on charges related to espionage activities orchestrated by the notorious Wirecard fugitive, Jan Marsalek.

The court heard that Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev were part of a spy unit carrying out surveillance operations for the Kremlin, which included gathering intelligence on a U.S. military base and various individuals targeted by Russia. All three denied the charges, claiming ignorance of their role in aiding Russian interests.

Prosecutors detailed a conspiracy involving not just surveillance but plans to stage a fake protest, alongside intelligence gathering on Ukrainian forces. Marsalek, wanted by German authorities for his role in the Wirecard scandal, remains at large, possibly in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025