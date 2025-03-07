Bulgarian Trio Convicted in High-Stakes Russian Espionage Case

In a landmark ruling, three Bulgarian nationals were found guilty in a London court on charges related to espionage activities orchestrated by the notorious Wirecard fugitive, Jan Marsalek.

The court heard that Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev were part of a spy unit carrying out surveillance operations for the Kremlin, which included gathering intelligence on a U.S. military base and various individuals targeted by Russia. All three denied the charges, claiming ignorance of their role in aiding Russian interests.

Prosecutors detailed a conspiracy involving not just surveillance but plans to stage a fake protest, alongside intelligence gathering on Ukrainian forces. Marsalek, wanted by German authorities for his role in the Wirecard scandal, remains at large, possibly in Russia.

