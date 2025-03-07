Justice Denied Sparks Outrage: Lawyers Demand Action in Ajmer

In Ajmer, a wave of protests erupted on Friday as lawyers staged a demonstration against the murder of Advocate Purushottam Jakhotiya. The legal community expressed their outrage by forcibly evacuating court premises, demanding justice for Jakhotiya, attacked on March 2 and succumbing to his injuries on Friday.

Amid heightened tensions, police reinforcements were called in, and the presence of Congress workers further fueled the unrest. The Ajmer Bar Association has put forth demands, including a government job for Jakhotiya's family member, financial compensation, and implementation of the Lawyers Protection Act.

With ten accused in custody, the case has shifted to a murder charge following Jakhotiya's death. The incident, which unfolded near a liquor shop in Pushkar, involved a confrontation over loud music, escalating to violence. The legal fraternity vows to continue their protest until justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)