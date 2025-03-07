Left Menu

Delhi Court Rejects Kapil Mishra's Plea on Election Code Violation

A Delhi court dismissed the plea of Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra challenging a summons for making objectionable statements during the 2020 Delhi elections. The court upheld that Mishra's statements violated the model code of conduct by promoting enmity among communities, contrary to the Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:50 IST
Delhi Court Rejects Kapil Mishra's Plea on Election Code Violation
Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, a Delhi court has rejected the plea of Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra against a previous summons related to objectionable comments he made during the 2020 Delhi legislative assembly elections. The special judge emphasized the constitutional role of the Election Commission in ensuring neutrality in the electoral process.

Mishra's controversial remarks were allegedly posted from his social media account on January 23, 2020, leading to a complaint by the returning officer and subsequent FIR. The judge concurred with the earlier magistrate's court decision, determining the complaint justified action under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, which addresses election-related misconduct.

The judge further criticized Mishra's defense, highlighting the indirect but clear targeting of a religious community through his comments, marking them as a tactic to incite religious tensions for electoral gains. The court firmly held that such indirect promotion of enmity is unacceptable under electoral law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025