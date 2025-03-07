Trump Seeks Diplomatic Path with Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

President Donald Trump has taken a diplomatic approach by proposing negotiations for a nuclear deal with Iran. He confirmed sending a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, aiming to de-escalate the longstanding nuclear dispute that could impact global security.

Trump emphasized the benefits of diplomatic resolution over military action, given the potential regional and global consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran. However, Trump's strategy has faced skepticism, with Iran dismissing the overture as a repetitive gesture from Washington.

Russia has offered to mediate between the two nations amidst ongoing tensions, indicating a global desire for a peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear ambitions. The move comes as Trump reinstates stricter sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

