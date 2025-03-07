Left Menu

London's Clean Air Leap: ULEZ Expansion Slashes Emissions

A recent report reveals a 27% drop in toxic gas emissions across London after the city's ultra low emission zone expansion in 2023. Although the move was controversial due to potential economic impacts, it significantly improved air quality and reduced nitrogen dioxide levels, benefiting public health.

Updated: 07-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant reduction in toxic gas emissions in London—down 27%—is being attributed to the recent expansion of the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) program, according to a report from the mayor's office.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan initiated the ULEZ scheme in 2019 to curb traffic-related air pollution. In August 2023, the program was expanded, despite public backlash concerning its economic implications. The expansion now encompasses an extra five million citizens, who must pay a daily charge if operating older, more polluting vehicles.

The contentious decision, however, yielded impressive results. Since the initiative's expansion, nitrogen dioxide levels have significantly decreased, leading to improved air quality in 99% of monitored locations in London. Nevertheless, the measure remains a point of contention for residents concerned about living costs, with protests targeting enforcement infrastructures.

