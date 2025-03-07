London's Clean Air Leap: ULEZ Expansion Slashes Emissions

A significant reduction in toxic gas emissions in London—down 27%—is being attributed to the recent expansion of the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) program, according to a report from the mayor's office.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan initiated the ULEZ scheme in 2019 to curb traffic-related air pollution. In August 2023, the program was expanded, despite public backlash concerning its economic implications. The expansion now encompasses an extra five million citizens, who must pay a daily charge if operating older, more polluting vehicles.

The contentious decision, however, yielded impressive results. Since the initiative's expansion, nitrogen dioxide levels have significantly decreased, leading to improved air quality in 99% of monitored locations in London. Nevertheless, the measure remains a point of contention for residents concerned about living costs, with protests targeting enforcement infrastructures.

