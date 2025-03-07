Left Menu

High Court Annulls Marriage Over Education Restriction

The Madhya Pradesh High Court annulled a marriage, equating a husband's pressure to cease his wife's education to mental cruelty. The court upheld the wife's appeal, emphasizing education's importance. This decision overturned a prior family court ruling, citing irretrievable marital breakdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:11 IST
High Court Annulls Marriage Over Education Restriction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has annulled a marriage, highlighting that a husband's coercion preventing his wife from pursuing education is akin to 'destroying her dreams' and constitutes mental cruelty.

This historic ruling came from the Indore bench following an appeal by the wife, whose initial divorce plea was denied by a family court in Shajapur district.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh emphasized that the couple had been living separately since 2016, with no chance of reconciliation, thus meeting the criteria for granting divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025