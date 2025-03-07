High Court Annulls Marriage Over Education Restriction

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has annulled a marriage, highlighting that a husband's coercion preventing his wife from pursuing education is akin to 'destroying her dreams' and constitutes mental cruelty.

This historic ruling came from the Indore bench following an appeal by the wife, whose initial divorce plea was denied by a family court in Shajapur district.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh emphasized that the couple had been living separately since 2016, with no chance of reconciliation, thus meeting the criteria for granting divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)