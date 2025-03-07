Left Menu

UN's Firm Stance: Bangladesh Army's Role in 2024 Student Protests Under Scrutiny

The United Nations warned the Bangladesh army against participating in violence during 2024 student protests. This led to significant political changes, including the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. UN's intervention highlighted the importance of international oversight in managing political crises, particularly with the involvement of the army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:15 IST
UN's Firm Stance: Bangladesh Army's Role in 2024 Student Protests Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The United Nations issued a stern warning to the Bangladesh army, threatening to ban its troops from peacekeeping missions if they partook in violence during last year's student protests, says UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement orchestrated these mass protests culminating in the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending her over 15-year tenure. Following this pivotal moment on August 5, Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser in the Interim government.

Volker Turk, highlighting the UN's impactful intervention on BBC's HARDtalk, noted the organization's crucial role in spotlighting and mitigating governmental repression. The UN's warning to the military was instrumental in ensuring neutrality and led to key political shifts in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025