The United Nations issued a stern warning to the Bangladesh army, threatening to ban its troops from peacekeeping missions if they partook in violence during last year's student protests, says UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement orchestrated these mass protests culminating in the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending her over 15-year tenure. Following this pivotal moment on August 5, Muhammad Yunus assumed the role of Chief Adviser in the Interim government.

Volker Turk, highlighting the UN's impactful intervention on BBC's HARDtalk, noted the organization's crucial role in spotlighting and mitigating governmental repression. The UN's warning to the military was instrumental in ensuring neutrality and led to key political shifts in Bangladesh.

