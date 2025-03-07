In a dramatic turn of events, Ukrainian forces that spearheaded the audacious summer incursion into Russia's Kursk region now face encirclement by Russian troops. This development signals a strategic setback for Kyiv, initially hopeful that its presence could leverage future peace negotiations with Moscow.

The escalating situation is compounded by Washington's decision to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine, increasing the likelihood of a difficult retreat into Ukrainian territory under Russian military pressure. This battlefield disadvantage arises as Kyiv grapples with U.S. demands for a ceasefire amidst ongoing Russian advances.

Military analysts Pasi Paroinen and Yan Matveev highlight the grim outlook; Ukrainian forces face a perilous choice between entrapment and withdrawal. The Kursk incursion, a historic counterattack on Russian soil, was aimed at compelling Moscow to redistribute its military resources and serve as a negotiation advantage. However, the geopolitical stakes remain high as Russian forces gain ground and potentially compromise Ukraine's strategic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)