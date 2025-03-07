London Court Verdict: Bulgarian Spy Trio Guilty in Russian Surveillance Plot

In a significant verdict delivered on Friday, a London court found three Bulgarians guilty of being part of a Russian spy operation managed by Wirecard fugitive Jan Marsalek. The espionage activities were aimed at surveillance of a U.S. military base and other targets of the Kremlin.

Marsalek, an Austrian national wanted in Germany for fraud, orchestrated the spying activities from his undisclosed location, likely in Russia. The plot centered on tracking movements of Ukrainian soldiers and involved plans to target investigative journalists critical of Moscow, according to British prosecutors.

Commander Dominic Murphy described the operation as 'spying on an almost industrial scale,' coordinated with Russian intelligence services. The trial concluded with convictions for the group's involvement in elaborate surveillance plans and the possession of false documentation.

