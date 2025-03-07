7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025: A Grand Celebration of Affordable Healthcare Across India

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) successfully celebrated the 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2025, marking the conclusion of a week-long nationwide awareness campaign. The celebrations featured over 100 major events across the country, engaging Hon'ble Chief Ministers of various States/UTs, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assemblies, Councilors, and several senior government officials. These distinguished representatives elaborated on the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), reinforcing its objective of providing high-quality medicines at affordable prices.

Union Minister Leads Celebrations at AIIMS, Bilaspur

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, where he interacted with beneficiaries. Kendra owners and beneficiaries shared their experiences, emphasizing the affordability and effectiveness of medicines under the Jan Aushadhi scheme. The Minister, along with Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Ms. Anupriya Patel, also conveyed their best wishes via social media, extending greetings to citizens on the occasion.

Delhi CM Encourages Public Participation

Chief Minister of Delhi, Ms. Rekha Gupta, visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, where she explained the benefits of PMBJP. She encouraged citizens to actively participate in this noble initiative aimed at improving public healthcare accessibility and affordability.

Aesthetic Tribute by Padmashree Sudarshan Patnaik

Renowned sand artist Padmashree Sudarshan Patnaik paid a creative tribute to the initiative by crafting an intricate sand art piece with the theme ‘Daam Kam Dawai Uttam’ on the shores of Niladri Beach, Puri, Odisha. This artistic representation attracted widespread public attention and vividly illustrated the vision of the Prime Minister regarding affordable healthcare.

Highlights of the Week-Long Celebrations

The PMBJP’s week-long celebrations, commencing with the Jan Aushadhi Jan Chetna Abhiyan on 1st March and culminating on 7th March, witnessed an array of impactful events:

Jan Aushadhi Rath Flag-Off: Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda flagged off the Jan Aushadhi Rath (mobile awareness van), which traversed through the National Capital, spreading awareness about affordable generic medicines.

Jan Aushadhi Pratigya Yatras & Pad Yatras: These mass participation walks saw active involvement from school children wearing Jan Aushadhi-branded T-shirts and caps.

Heritage Walks: On 2nd March, ‘Jan Aushadhi Virasat Ke Sath’ heritage walks were conducted across 25 major historical sites, including Hauz Khas (Delhi), Gwalior Fort, Beyond Taj Mahal, and Imambara (Lucknow), alongside 500 other locations nationwide.

Health Camps for Senior Citizens: Simultaneously, health camps were organized at multiple locations, providing free health check-ups and consultation for senior citizens.

Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra Participation (3rd March): Conducted in schools nationwide, this initiative engaged children in activities spreading awareness about affordable healthcare.

Women-Centric Initiative (4th March): Interaction programs for women beneficiaries were held at 30 locations across all States/UTs, with participation from women public representatives, doctors, NGOs, and healthcare professionals.

Educational Seminars (5th March): Pharmacy students across India attended seminars and workshops at various universities to explore employment opportunities within the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

‘Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Banein’ Campaign (6th March): Encouraging citizens to volunteer for the initiative, this event also included the illumination of Qutub Minar to symbolize the significance of affordable medicine.

Mass Outreach and Digital Awareness Initiatives

As part of the extensive awareness campaign:

1.12 crore digital messages were sent to national pensioners and scheme beneficiaries.

7 crore awareness messages were dispatched via the MyGov portal.

Competitions such as essay writing, poster-making, and quizzes were conducted via MyGov, with winners receiving awards.

Community radio stations in 300 locations amplified the message, ensuring mass engagement.

The 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 marked a milestone in India’s commitment to affordable and quality healthcare. With large-scale participation and impactful outreach, PMBJP continues to transform the healthcare landscape of the country, making essential medicines accessible to all.