Telangana's Caste Survey Under Scrutiny: Panel Formation Amidst Controversy
The Telangana government has established an independent committee to assess the accuracy of its caste survey, amid concerns raised by opposition parties about the data's reliability. Led by Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the panel aims to ensure data integrity and address doubts, with a report expected in one month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has established an independent committee of esteemed figures to scrutinize the data from its recent caste survey, responding to criticism of its accuracy.
Amidst claims from political parties BRS and BJP of potential discrepancies, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the appointment of the panel.
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy will lead the committee, with input from notable individuals including professor Kancha Ilaiah, economist Jean Dreze, and convener Praveen Chakravarthy.
