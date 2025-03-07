Telangana's Caste Survey Under Scrutiny: Panel Formation Amidst Controversy

The Telangana government has established an independent committee of esteemed figures to scrutinize the data from its recent caste survey, responding to criticism of its accuracy.

Amidst claims from political parties BRS and BJP of potential discrepancies, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the appointment of the panel.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy will lead the committee, with input from notable individuals including professor Kancha Ilaiah, economist Jean Dreze, and convener Praveen Chakravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)