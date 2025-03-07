Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Survey Under Scrutiny: Panel Formation Amidst Controversy

The Telangana government has established an independent committee to assess the accuracy of its caste survey, amid concerns raised by opposition parties about the data's reliability. Led by Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the panel aims to ensure data integrity and address doubts, with a report expected in one month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:07 IST
Telangana's Caste Survey Under Scrutiny: Panel Formation Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has established an independent committee of esteemed figures to scrutinize the data from its recent caste survey, responding to criticism of its accuracy.

Amidst claims from political parties BRS and BJP of potential discrepancies, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the appointment of the panel.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy will lead the committee, with input from notable individuals including professor Kancha Ilaiah, economist Jean Dreze, and convener Praveen Chakravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025