Rajnath Singh Engages with Navika Sagar Parikrama II Crew, Applauds Women’s Prowess in Maritime Expeditions

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with the crew members of Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II), Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A of the Indian Navy, through video conferencing. The officers, currently aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, are navigating the South Atlantic Ocean, approximately 450 nautical miles from their previous port of call, Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, as they sail towards Cape Town, South Africa.

During the interaction, the Raksha Mantri commended the crew for their bravery, determination, and perseverance in undertaking the challenging journey of circumnavigating the globe. He highlighted that NSP II exemplifies India’s unwavering commitment to showcasing ‘Nari Shakti’ in endurance-based missions. The Defence Minister extended his congratulations to the crew for achieving significant milestones, including successfully crossing Point Nemo—the most isolated waters in the world—and navigating through the perilous Drake Passage, known for its extreme weather conditions and strong ocean currents.

Reaffirming the government's vision of a gender-inclusive armed force, Shri Rajnath Singh encouraged more young women to pursue careers in defence and adventure sports. He acknowledged the substantial contributions of women in fortifying national security and underscored the government’s dedication to fostering expanded roles for women in the defence sector.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II: A Tribute to Women’s Leadership in Maritime Exploration

Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II) is a prestigious initiative by the Indian Navy aimed at circumnavigating the globe with an all-women crew. The mission signifies India's resolve to promote women’s active participation in the maritime and defence sectors, nurturing leadership, self-reliance, and excellence in oceanic navigation. The two-women crew, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, underwent extensive training in navigation, weather forecasting, and ocean survival techniques before embarking on this formidable journey. The expedition was officially flagged off on 2 October 2024 from Goa by the Chief of the Naval Staff.

Strengthening Women’s Representation in the Defence Forces

The Ministry of Defence has been proactive in ensuring increased participation of women in the Indian Armed Forces. Several landmark initiatives, such as granting permanent commission opportunities, expanding intake in premier defence institutions like the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA), and introducing leadership roles in combat, aviation, and technical branches, have significantly contributed to creating a more inclusive and diverse force.

As the NSP II crew sails ahead on their historic journey, their expedition serves as an inspiration for countless women aspiring to break barriers in defence, maritime exploration, and adventure sports. The Indian government continues to support and expand opportunities for women, reinforcing the country’s commitment to gender equality in national service and beyond.