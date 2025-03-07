Kerala Increases Honorarium for Wild Boar Shooters Amid Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Kerala government announced an increase in the compensation for authorized shooters targeting wild boars encroaching on populated areas, elevating the pay from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. This initiative aims to mitigate threats to human life, property, and livelihoods.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 2,000 has been approved for the burial of animal carcasses, relieving panchayats from bearing this financial burden out of their own budgets. The funding will now be sourced from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), as the human-wildlife conflict is formally recognized as a state-specific disaster.

A financial cap of Rs 1 lakh per local body per fiscal year is set for these allocations. This directive, issued by the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority, follows instructions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the seriousness of tackling human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)