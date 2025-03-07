Left Menu

Kerala Increases Honorarium for Wild Boar Shooters Amid Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Kerala government has increased the honorarium for authorized shooters targeting wild boars in populated areas. This measure addresses the financial strain on local panchayats. Funds will now come from the State Disaster Response Fund, with a cap of Rs 1 lakh per local body annually.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced an increase in the compensation for authorized shooters targeting wild boars encroaching on populated areas, elevating the pay from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. This initiative aims to mitigate threats to human life, property, and livelihoods.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 2,000 has been approved for the burial of animal carcasses, relieving panchayats from bearing this financial burden out of their own budgets. The funding will now be sourced from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), as the human-wildlife conflict is formally recognized as a state-specific disaster.

A financial cap of Rs 1 lakh per local body per fiscal year is set for these allocations. This directive, issued by the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority, follows instructions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing the seriousness of tackling human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

