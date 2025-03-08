Trump Threatens Sanctions as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Russia, urging peace negotiations with Ukraine. This follows a military pause in aid to Ukraine. Russian forces have nearly encircled Ukrainian troops in Kursk amid missile attacks. President Zelenskiy calls for a truce while attending talks in Saudi Arabia.
U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Friday, hinting at large-scale sanctions on Russia. This comes days after halting U.S. military aid to Ukraine, posing a significant geopolitical shift.
Russian forces have intensified their offensive on Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, almost severing their supply lines. The situation has been exacerbated by recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
As tensions mount, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a ceasefire and will be meeting with officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace solutions.
