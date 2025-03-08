Left Menu

Rumble Faces Suspension in Brazil: Supreme Court's Unyielding Stand

Brazil's Supreme Court upholds a ruling by Justice Alexandre de Moraes to suspend the U.S. video-sharing platform Rumble for non-compliance with court orders. Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin sided with Moraes, forming a majority, despite pending votes from Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia.

In a decisive move, Brazil's Supreme Court has supported Justice Alexandre de Moraes' decision to suspend the American video-sharing platform Rumble within the country due to its failure to comply with court orders.

The court revealed a growing consensus as Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin joined Justice Moraes, tipping the scale in favor of enforcing the suspension even as Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia had yet to cast their decisions.

This ruling underscores Brazil's rigorous stance on legal compliance within its digital landscapes, signaling significant repercussions for international tech companies operating in the region.

