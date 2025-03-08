Deadly IED Blast Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
An IED explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed two security officials and injured two others. The blast targeted a security forces' vehicle in Bajaur district. A search operation was launched, but no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
An IED explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of two security officials, while two others sustained injuries, official sources reported.
The attack occurred on Friday when a roadside bomb targeted a security forces vehicle in Mulla Said, Salarzai, Bajaur district, near the Afghanistan border. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to locate and apprehend those responsible for the explosion.
As of yet, no group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
