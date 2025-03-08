Left Menu

Deadly IED Blast Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:13 IST
  • Pakistan

An IED explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of two security officials, while two others sustained injuries, official sources reported.

The attack occurred on Friday when a roadside bomb targeted a security forces vehicle in Mulla Said, Salarzai, Bajaur district, near the Afghanistan border. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to locate and apprehend those responsible for the explosion.

As of yet, no group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

