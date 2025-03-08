Midnight Strikes in Dobropillia: A Tragic Tale

In a shocking development late Friday, Russian forces unleashed a lethal assault on Dobropillia, a town in Eastern Ukraine, resulting in the tragic death of five individuals and injuries to 15 others, according to regional authorities.

Governor Vadym Filashkin disclosed the heartbreaking news via the Telegram messaging platform. He detailed how Russian forces initiated a series of three attacks during the night, targeting Dobropillia, which lies strategically north of Pokrovsk, a key point in their relentless advance through Eastern Ukraine.

Initial reports suggest substantial damage to four high-rise apartment buildings, amplifying the human and material cost of the ongoing conflict. The strikes highlight the intensifying war in the region, further exacerbating the civilians' hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)