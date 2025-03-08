Left Menu

US Renunciation of UN Global Goals Sparks Controversy

In 2015, Barack Obama committed the US to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but the Trump administration rejected them, citing conflicts with US sovereignty. Trump's stance emphasized an 'America First' policy. The Biden administration later renewed commitment to the goals.

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama aligned the United States with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming for milestones such as ending poverty and addressing climate change by 2030. However, the Trump administration later denounced these goals.

This move marked the United States as the first country to reject the unanimous goals set by all 193 UN member nations in 2015. The SDGs encompass a wide array of global improvements, including clean water access, economic growth, and quality education for all children.

The Biden administration reversed the previous stance, restoring US support for the UN's goals and reaffirming the country's commitment to work towards a sustainable and equitable future.

