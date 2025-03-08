Left Menu

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France has begun withdrawing from Senegal, handing control of military facilities over to Senegalese authorities. This follows Senegal's decision for all foreign troops to exit. The move reflects broader regional opposition to France's historical dominance and follows military exits from Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

France initiated the withdrawal of its military presence from Senegal, starting with the handover of two key military facilities to Senegalese authorities.

This action comes following a decision by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to remove all foreign troops from the country, marking a shift in Senegal's foreign engagements.

France, facing dwindling influence and regional opposition, plans to maintain only a minimal presence across Africa.

