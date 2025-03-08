France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France initiated the withdrawal of its military presence from Senegal, starting with the handover of two key military facilities to Senegalese authorities.

This action comes following a decision by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to remove all foreign troops from the country, marking a shift in Senegal's foreign engagements.

France, facing dwindling influence and regional opposition, plans to maintain only a minimal presence across Africa.

