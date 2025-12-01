Left Menu

Kerala's Raj Bhavan Renamed: A Step Towards Shedding Colonial Legacy

Kerala's Raj Bhavan has been renamed Lok Bhavan as part of a national initiative to discard colonial-era names. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasizes the importance of reflecting a democratic ethos, shedding colonial legacies. The change aims to reinforce India's democratic identity and people's ownership over government institutions.

In a significant move to eliminate vestiges of the colonial past, Kerala's Raj Bhavan, the Governor's official residence, has been renamed Lok Bhavan. This renaming initiative is part of a nationwide effort, directed by the Union Home Ministry, which aims to replace colonial-era titles.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized that the change signifies a crucial shift from a colonial to a democratic mindset, aligning governmental institutions more closely with the will of the people. Arlekar noted that the previous name 'Raj Bhavan' echoed the British Raj, a connotation incompatible with India's democratic principles.

The Raj Bhavan's renaming was first suggested by Arlekar during the All India Governors' Conference in 2022. The estate, a historic site with Victorian and Kerala architectural styles, has also been a venue for public engagements and discussions, shedding light on important economic and social themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

