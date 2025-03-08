Legal Battle Over Transgender Health Funding Intensifies
Families of transgender teens and advocacy groups claim U.S. health agencies have violated a ruling blocking President Trump's order to stop federal funding for gender transition treatments for minors. Recent memos issued by health agencies suggest possible future funding cuts, intensifying legal challenges and sparking significant debate.
Families of transgender teens and LGBT advocacy groups have accused U.S. health agencies of defying a court ruling. The ruling had previously blocked the enforcement of President Trump's executive order, which aimed at preventing federal funding for healthcare providers offering gender transition treatments to individuals under 19.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a memo suggesting that healthcare providers offering transgender healthcare to minors could face future funding cuts. This action, plaintiffs argue, attempts to circumvent Judge Brendan Hurson's recent decision blocking such funding cuts while a lawsuit proceeds.
Additional lawsuits have been filed by several states, claiming that the orders exceed presidential authority and discriminate against transgender individuals. As legal battles continue, the future of transgender healthcare funding remains uncertain amidst ongoing nationwide debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- transgender
- healthcare
- funding
- federal
- executive order
- Trump
- CMS
- Judge Hurson
- LGBT
- advocacy groups
ALSO READ
Trump Appoints Alice Johnson as Pardon Czar Amid Controversial DEI Rollbacks
Sweeping IRS Layoffs amid Trump's Federal Downsizing
China Backs Trump’s Bold Russian Peace Proposal Amid G20 Tensions
Golf's Path to Unity: Tiger Woods, President Trump, and PGA Tour's Vision
China Backs Trump's Deal-Making Gambit with Russia at G20