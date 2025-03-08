Legal Battle Over Transgender Health Funding Intensifies

Families of transgender teens and LGBT advocacy groups have accused U.S. health agencies of defying a court ruling. The ruling had previously blocked the enforcement of President Trump's executive order, which aimed at preventing federal funding for healthcare providers offering gender transition treatments to individuals under 19.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a memo suggesting that healthcare providers offering transgender healthcare to minors could face future funding cuts. This action, plaintiffs argue, attempts to circumvent Judge Brendan Hurson's recent decision blocking such funding cuts while a lawsuit proceeds.

Additional lawsuits have been filed by several states, claiming that the orders exceed presidential authority and discriminate against transgender individuals. As legal battles continue, the future of transgender healthcare funding remains uncertain amidst ongoing nationwide debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)