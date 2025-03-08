Mumbai Court Rejects MeToo Allegations Against Nana Patekar Due to Expiry of Limitation Period
A court in Mumbai has dismissed MeToo allegations against Nana Patekar made by Tanushree Dutta, citing a filing delay beyond the legal limitation period. Filed in 2018, the charges related to a 2008 incident. The police found no incriminating evidence, resulting in a 'B-summary' report.
A Mumbai court has dismissed MeToo allegations made against veteran actor Nana Patekar by his former co-star Tanushree Dutta, primarily on procedural grounds. The court observed that the complaint was lodged long after the legal period of limitation had expired, without a satisfactory explanation for the delay.
Tanushree Dutta had filed an FIR in 2018, claiming that Nana Patekar harassed her during the filming of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008. The complaint prompted widespread attention and was pivotal in igniting India's #MeToo movement. However, a 2019 police investigation yielded a 'B-summary' report, indicating no substantial evidence.
The recent court ruling emphasized the importance of timely legal action, pointing out that the limitation period for such offences is three years under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Without an application to condone the delay, the magistrate found no grounds to examine the claims further, closing the case on procedural grounds.
