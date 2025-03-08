Mumbai Court Rejects MeToo Allegations Against Nana Patekar Due to Expiry of Limitation Period

A Mumbai court has dismissed MeToo allegations made against veteran actor Nana Patekar by his former co-star Tanushree Dutta, primarily on procedural grounds. The court observed that the complaint was lodged long after the legal period of limitation had expired, without a satisfactory explanation for the delay.

Tanushree Dutta had filed an FIR in 2018, claiming that Nana Patekar harassed her during the filming of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008. The complaint prompted widespread attention and was pivotal in igniting India's #MeToo movement. However, a 2019 police investigation yielded a 'B-summary' report, indicating no substantial evidence.

The recent court ruling emphasized the importance of timely legal action, pointing out that the limitation period for such offences is three years under the Code of Criminal Procedure. Without an application to condone the delay, the magistrate found no grounds to examine the claims further, closing the case on procedural grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)