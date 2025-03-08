Left Menu

Impersonation and Coercion: A Case of Deceptive Marriage

A 22-year-old woman filed a complaint against three individuals, claiming one deceived her with a fake religious identity and coerced her into converting religions under threat. The case involves a fraudulent marriage and is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three individuals are under investigation following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman alleging deception and coercion in marriage, police reported Saturday.

According to the complaint filed at Ubhaon police station, the victim was deceived by a man posing as Jai Prakash on social media and coerced into a marriage under false pretenses.

After the marriage, the individual revealed his true identity as Gufran Ahmed and allegedly pressured her to convert to Islam, threatening to release intimate videos if she refused, prompting police action under multiple legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

