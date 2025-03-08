Impersonation and Coercion: A Case of Deceptive Marriage

Three individuals are under investigation following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman alleging deception and coercion in marriage, police reported Saturday.

According to the complaint filed at Ubhaon police station, the victim was deceived by a man posing as Jai Prakash on social media and coerced into a marriage under false pretenses.

After the marriage, the individual revealed his true identity as Gufran Ahmed and allegedly pressured her to convert to Islam, threatening to release intimate videos if she refused, prompting police action under multiple legal provisions.

