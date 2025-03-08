Left Menu

Smuggling Drama at India-Bangladesh Border: A Fatal Encounter

A smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal resulted in the death of an unidentified person and injury to a BSF jawan. The incident involved a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi and Indian miscreants. Non-lethal ammunition was initially used before a BSF trooper resorted to his rifle for self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An attempt to smuggle goods across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal ended in tragedy on Friday, with one person killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured during the confrontation.

The incident unfolded near Khalpara village in Darjeeling district, according to a BSF spokesperson. A group of 15-20 individuals from Bangladesh illegally crossed the border and attempted to smuggle cattle and contraband alongside local Indian miscreants.

In efforts to disperse the group, BSF troops used non-lethal ammunition but escalated force when a jawan's life was threatened. The confrontation left a fence breached and the smuggling attempt thwarted with the seizure of cattle. The deceased's nationality remains unidentified.

