Smuggling Drama at India-Bangladesh Border: A Fatal Encounter
A smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal resulted in the death of an unidentified person and injury to a BSF jawan. The incident involved a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi and Indian miscreants. Non-lethal ammunition was initially used before a BSF trooper resorted to his rifle for self-defense.
- Country:
- India
An attempt to smuggle goods across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal ended in tragedy on Friday, with one person killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan injured during the confrontation.
The incident unfolded near Khalpara village in Darjeeling district, according to a BSF spokesperson. A group of 15-20 individuals from Bangladesh illegally crossed the border and attempted to smuggle cattle and contraband alongside local Indian miscreants.
In efforts to disperse the group, BSF troops used non-lethal ammunition but escalated force when a jawan's life was threatened. The confrontation left a fence breached and the smuggling attempt thwarted with the seizure of cattle. The deceased's nationality remains unidentified.
(With inputs from agencies.)