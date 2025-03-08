Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Dobropillia: Missile Attacks Claim Lives

Russian missile and drone attacks on Dobropillia, Ukraine, have resulted in at least 11 deaths and 30 injuries, including five children. The Interior Ministry reported the use of ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes Dobropillia: Missile Attacks Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Tragedy unfolded in Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia as Russian missile and drone attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, including children, with 30 others wounded. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry provided this grim update on Saturday.

The attacks, which occurred overnight, employed ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, painting a picture of destruction across the city. Both multi-storey buildings and cars sustained significant damage.

The Interior Ministry's statement highlighted the intensity and scale of the attacks, which have left a scar on the city's landscape and the people who call it home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025