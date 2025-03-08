Tragedy Strikes Dobropillia: Missile Attacks Claim Lives

Tragedy unfolded in Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia as Russian missile and drone attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, including children, with 30 others wounded. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry provided this grim update on Saturday.

The attacks, which occurred overnight, employed ballistic missiles, multiple rockets, and drones, painting a picture of destruction across the city. Both multi-storey buildings and cars sustained significant damage.

The Interior Ministry's statement highlighted the intensity and scale of the attacks, which have left a scar on the city's landscape and the people who call it home.

(With inputs from agencies.)