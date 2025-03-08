The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that its troops have successfully retaken the villages of Viktorovka, Nikolaevka, and Staraya Sorochina in Russia's western Kursk region from Ukrainian forces. This report remains unverified as Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the battlefield developments.

The military campaign marks continued efforts by the Russian army to repel Ukrainian forces from Kursk. This comes after a swift incursion by Kyiv's troops last August that claimed portions of Russian territory. Recent open-source maps illustrate a deteriorating situation for Ukraine, as their forces in Kursk face encirclement by advancing Russian units.

According to reports from Two Majors, a pro-Russian war blogger on Telegram, Russian troops have launched an offensive on Sudzha, a significant town near the border. The current scenario for Ukrainian forces in Kursk has been described as nearing a critical point.

