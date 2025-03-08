Left Menu

Tension Rises Over Arunachal's Freedom of Religion Act

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes' Forum (AITF) calls for restraint amid tensions over framing rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. Protests highlight the law's divisive nature, with indigenous groups defending cultural preservation and Christian communities citing discrimination concerns.

Tension Rises Over Arunachal's Freedom of Religion Act
The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes' Forum (AITF) has appealed for calm as tensions escalate over the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. Recent protests organized by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) and rallies by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) threaten state peace and development.

The APFRA, enacted in 1978, has long been contentious, particularly among Christian groups who argue it discriminates against them. Meanwhile, the IFCSAP and state government advocate that the law is vital for preserving indigenous culture and faith. The AITF is urging political parties, the public, and concerned groups to avoid provocative statements that could exacerbate tensions.

In response to the ongoing discord, the AITF plans to establish a consultative committee to gather input on the draft rules. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated that the rules are not meant to target religious communities but to protect the indigenous culture. He has assured balanced and inclusive discussions with stakeholders to address the concerns effectively.

