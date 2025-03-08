Left Menu

South Korean President Yoon Freed as Court Cancels Arrest Warrant

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from detention after a court canceled his arrest warrant on insurrection charges. Although Yoon is freed, his criminal and impeachment trials continue, and public opinion remains divided on his potential reinstatement.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked free from a detention center in Seoul after a court ruling canceled his arrest warrant, halting the insurrection charges against him. While prosecutors have decided not to challenge the court's decision, Yoon remains suspended from his presidential duties as his trials proceed.

The Seoul Central District Court questioned the legality of the investigation and the timing of Yoon's indictment, leading to the withdrawal of the arrest warrant. Yoon expressed gratitude towards the court for correcting what he deemed 'illegality,' marking a pivotal step in his legal battle.

Despite the legal victory, public opinion is sharply divided. A recent Gallup Korea poll showed that 60% favor removing Yoon from office, while 35% support his reinstatement. The coming days will likely be crucial as the Constitutional Court decides Yoon's political fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

