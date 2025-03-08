Left Menu

Visually Impaired Man Arrested for Smuggling Gold at Bengaluru Airport

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.44 crore from Dubai. This incident followed the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao for a related crime. Customs officials intercepted the man, uncovering 3,995.22 grams of concealed gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:43 IST
Visually Impaired Man Arrested for Smuggling Gold at Bengaluru Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.44 crore from Dubai, customs officials reported on Saturday.

The arrest was made following a tip-off, and while the man's identity remains undisclosed, the arrest occurred on March 4. This development follows closely on the heels of a similar incident involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested with 14.2 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

Bengaluru Air Customs officers acted on specific intelligence to intercept the visually impaired passenger upon arrival. An inspection revealed he had concealed 3,995.22 grams of gold under his shirt, subsequently leading to the registration of a smuggling case, as stated by Customs officials on the platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025