Visually Impaired Man Arrested for Smuggling Gold at Bengaluru Airport

A visually impaired man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 3.44 crore from Dubai, customs officials reported on Saturday.

The arrest was made following a tip-off, and while the man's identity remains undisclosed, the arrest occurred on March 4. This development follows closely on the heels of a similar incident involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested with 14.2 kg of gold valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

Bengaluru Air Customs officers acted on specific intelligence to intercept the visually impaired passenger upon arrival. An inspection revealed he had concealed 3,995.22 grams of gold under his shirt, subsequently leading to the registration of a smuggling case, as stated by Customs officials on the platform 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)