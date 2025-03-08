Left Menu

Regional Powers Unite Against Islamic State Resurgence

High-level delegations from Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq will convene in Amman to discuss regional security and cooperation. Officials aim to combat Islamic State threats post-Syrian President Assad. The meeting will engage foreign, defense, and intelligence heads to strategize on terrorism, organized crime, and regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:00 IST
A high-stakes meeting in Amman this Sunday will see envoys from Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq discuss strategies to combat Islamic State resurgence, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Notably, the meeting will include top figures such as foreign and defense ministers, alongside military chiefs and intelligence officials from the participating countries. The agenda will cover security collaboration, counter-terrorism efforts, and organized crime.

This initiative follows increased warnings about Islamic State's potential comeback in Syria, notably since Bashar al-Assad's removal. Turkey has also stressed the need to handle prison camps in northeast Syria and disarm the YPG militia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

