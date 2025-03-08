Regional Powers Unite Against Islamic State Resurgence

A high-stakes meeting in Amman this Sunday will see envoys from Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq discuss strategies to combat Islamic State resurgence, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Notably, the meeting will include top figures such as foreign and defense ministers, alongside military chiefs and intelligence officials from the participating countries. The agenda will cover security collaboration, counter-terrorism efforts, and organized crime.

This initiative follows increased warnings about Islamic State's potential comeback in Syria, notably since Bashar al-Assad's removal. Turkey has also stressed the need to handle prison camps in northeast Syria and disarm the YPG militia.

(With inputs from agencies.)