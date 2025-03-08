Left Menu

Empowering Delhi's New Legislators: A Two-Day Orientation Journey

The Delhi Assembly is set to hold a two-day orientation program for its newly-elected MLAs from March 18, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event aims to familiarize lawmakers with legislative procedures, parliamentary conduct, and governance practices through interactive sessions and expert discussions.

The Delhi Assembly is gearing up for a pivotal two-day orientation programme tailored for newly-elected MLAs, scheduled for March 18-19. Announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta, the initiative aims to immerse lawmakers in the ins and outs of legislative procedures and parliamentary conduct.

Prominent leader Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the event, highlighting its significance as a cornerstone for constructive governance. The programme is crafted to empower MLAs with crucial knowledge, facilitating effective assembly participation and legislative drafting skills.

Originally intended to start this Sunday, the orientation is now rescheduled without losing its essence of interactive sessions, expert discussions, and knowledge-sharing forums, drawing attention to its role in enhancing the Delhi Assembly's legislative efficiency.

