Dognapping Drama Solved with International Police Cooperation

Swiss police have resolved a high-profile dognapping case involving two Bolonka dogs and a million franc ransom. The kidnapping unfolded while the owner was away. Authorities detained a Norwegian suspect in Zurich and a Polish accomplice, recovering the dogs through international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In an international effort, Swiss police successfully solved a dognapping case which involved the kidnapping of two Bolonka dogs and a ransom demand of one million Swiss francs.

The dognapping occurred at the home of a 59-year-old in Schlieren, near Zurich, while the owner was away. Upon discovering the letter demanding money for the return of his beloved pets, the owner contacted the authorities instead of paying the ransom.

A breakthrough came when Swiss police apprehended a Norwegian suspect at Zurich Airport, while their Polish counterparts captured another individual, leading to the safe recovery of the dogs. Both suspects are now under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

