Dognapping Drama Solved with International Police Cooperation

In an international effort, Swiss police successfully solved a dognapping case which involved the kidnapping of two Bolonka dogs and a ransom demand of one million Swiss francs.

The dognapping occurred at the home of a 59-year-old in Schlieren, near Zurich, while the owner was away. Upon discovering the letter demanding money for the return of his beloved pets, the owner contacted the authorities instead of paying the ransom.

A breakthrough came when Swiss police apprehended a Norwegian suspect at Zurich Airport, while their Polish counterparts captured another individual, leading to the safe recovery of the dogs. Both suspects are now under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)