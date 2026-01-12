Suspended Doctor Arrested in Elaborate Ransom and Fraud Scheme
Gurugram police arrested Dr. Krishan Kumar for allegedly extorting a property dealer by threatening to file a false rape case. Kumar, posing as a senior health official, extracted large sums from Rahul Yadav and conspired with his wife in the fraudulent scheme. Police continue investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Gurugram police have detained a suspended doctor who allegedly cheated and tried to extort money from a property dealer by threatening him with a false rape case.
The accused, Dr. Krishan Kumar, posed as a senior health department official to extract money, totaling up to Rs 6 lakh, from the victim, Rahul Yadav.
As part of this complex scheme, Kumar conspired with his wife to press fabricated rape charges against Yadav and demanded an additional Rs 16 lakh to retract the accusation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Council Stresses Vigilance on Red Sea Threats
BCB Under Fire: Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage and Threaten Bangladesh Cricket's Integrity
Germany and Israel Join Forces Against Cyber Threats
Tensions Rise as U.S. Withdraws Personnel from Middle East Bases amidst Heightened Threats from Iran
France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat