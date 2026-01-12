Left Menu

Suspended Doctor Arrested in Elaborate Ransom and Fraud Scheme

Gurugram police arrested Dr. Krishan Kumar for allegedly extorting a property dealer by threatening to file a false rape case. Kumar, posing as a senior health official, extracted large sums from Rahul Yadav and conspired with his wife in the fraudulent scheme. Police continue investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:14 IST
Suspended Doctor Arrested in Elaborate Ransom and Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram police have detained a suspended doctor who allegedly cheated and tried to extort money from a property dealer by threatening him with a false rape case.

The accused, Dr. Krishan Kumar, posed as a senior health department official to extract money, totaling up to Rs 6 lakh, from the victim, Rahul Yadav.

As part of this complex scheme, Kumar conspired with his wife to press fabricated rape charges against Yadav and demanded an additional Rs 16 lakh to retract the accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

Mystery of Missing Industrialist's Son in Jamshedpur

 India
2
Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Ships Keep Distance as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
3
US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

 United States
4
Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

Highway Havoc: Toll Plaza Protests Turn Violent

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026