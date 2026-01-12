Suspended Doctor Arrested in Elaborate Ransom and Fraud Scheme

Gurugram police have detained a suspended doctor who allegedly cheated and tried to extort money from a property dealer by threatening him with a false rape case.

The accused, Dr. Krishan Kumar, posed as a senior health department official to extract money, totaling up to Rs 6 lakh, from the victim, Rahul Yadav.

As part of this complex scheme, Kumar conspired with his wife to press fabricated rape charges against Yadav and demanded an additional Rs 16 lakh to retract the accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)