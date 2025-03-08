South Korean President Yoon Released Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked out triumphantly from a detention centre on Saturday, following a court decision to cancel his insurrection-related arrest warrant, a move not contested by prosecutors. Despite his freedom, Yoon's responsibilities remain suspended due to ongoing trials related to his brief imposition of martial law last December.

The Seoul Central District Court highlighted legal procedure concerns as it cancelled Yoon's warrant. Yoon expressed gratitude towards the court's action, targeting what he criticized as procedural flaws. As he exited the facility, a visibly relieved Yoon greeted his cheering supporters displaying national flags.

The country's opposition party has condemned the decision, calling it destabilizing. Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided, with significant rallies held both in support and opposition of Yoon. The Constitutional Court's imminent verdict on Yoon's fate will be pivotal, as a Gallup Korea poll shows substantial public inclination towards his removal.

