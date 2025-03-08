Punjab Police Crackdown: 130 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Major Raid

In a bold move to tackle the rampant drug problem in Punjab, the state police launched an aggressive operation on Saturday, leading to the arrest of 130 drug smugglers across 516 locations. This brings the total arrests to 1,050 in just over a week.

The operation, spearheaded by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, involved over 250 police teams with 1,700 personnel. They seized large quantities of narcotics and cash from the arrested individuals. Concurrently, heavy monitoring of pharmaceutical shops ensured compliance with regulations.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, determined to rid Punjab of drugs within three months, backs this drive. A cabinet sub-committee oversees efforts, including property demolitions of drug peddlers. The state remains on high alert as efforts intensify to cripple the drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)