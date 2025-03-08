Reckless Shooting Shakes Toronto Pub
A shooting at a Toronto pub left a dozen people injured when three men opened fire randomly. No fatalities occurred, and six victims suffered gunshot wounds. The motive is unclear, and suspects are at large. Police continue the investigation as the city grapples with this act of violence.
A chaotic night unfolded at an eastern Toronto pub when three men entered the establishment and indiscriminately opened fire, injuring twelve patrons. While no fatalities were reported, the incident left the community shaken.
Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service reported that the suspects, one armed with an assault rifle and the others with handguns, fired randomly at the crowd, leading to six people being treated for gunshot wounds and others hurt by shattered glass.
At the scene, police discovered a suspect fleeing in a silver car, and the search for the individuals responsible is ongoing. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow assured the public that all necessary resources have been allocated to the investigation. The city awaits further updates as the police piece together the motive behind this reckless act.
