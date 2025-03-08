Delhi Police Nab Gang Member in Najafgarh Shooting
A member of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, Rohit Gahlot, was arrested by Delhi Police. Gahlot, fugitive for four months, was involved in a Najafgarh attempt-to-murder case. The police recovered weapons from him. Earlier, Gahlot was entangled in several criminal activities, having ties with known gangsters.
Delhi Police have apprehended a 29-year-old member of the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang, wanted in a high-profile attempted murder case. Rohit Gahlot was captured from Murthal, Haryana, ending his four-month tenure as a fugitive. Authorities recovered firearms from the accused at the time of arrest.
The arrest relates to an October 30, 2024, incident where gunfire erupted during a birthday celebration in Najafgarh, leaving one victim wounded. The investigation revealed that Gahlot, along with accomplices, launched the attack to assert gang dominance in the area.
Not new to violence, Gahlot's criminal history includes several cases of extortion, abduction, and attempted murder. Initially a restaurateur, Gahlot gravitated towards crime following his association with gang members and was linked to illegal arms trafficking in nearby areas.
