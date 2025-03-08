Left Menu

Tragedy in Sidhi: Family Grief Leads to Double Tragedy

In Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man committed suicide by jumping into his grandson's funeral pyre. The grandson, Abhayraj Yadav, had hanged himself after killing his wife, Savita Yadav. The motive behind the murder remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the truths behind these tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sidhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching series of events, an elderly man in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, took his life by leaping into the funeral pyre of his grandson, police sources reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Siholia village within the Bahri police station's jurisdiction, revealed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari.

Abhayraj Yadav, aged 34, allegedly hanged himself after murdering his 30-year-old wife, Savita Yadav. The reason for this horrific act remains unknown as investigators continue to probe both the motive behind the murder and the grandfather's subsequent suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

