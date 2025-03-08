Tragedy in Sidhi: Family Grief Leads to Double Tragedy

In a heart-wrenching series of events, an elderly man in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, took his life by leaping into the funeral pyre of his grandson, police sources reported on Saturday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Siholia village within the Bahri police station's jurisdiction, revealed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari.

Abhayraj Yadav, aged 34, allegedly hanged himself after murdering his 30-year-old wife, Savita Yadav. The reason for this horrific act remains unknown as investigators continue to probe both the motive behind the murder and the grandfather's subsequent suicide.

