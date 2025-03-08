Left Menu

Dramatic Protest: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag

A male protester climbed Big Ben in the Palace of Westminster, displaying a Palestinian flag, leading to the closure of bridges and cancellation of Parliament tours. Emergency services secured the area, attempting to resolve the situation safely alongside police, firefighters, and medics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:14 IST
Dramatic Protest: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A tense incident unfolded at the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday, as emergency services responded to a man climbing Big Ben while holding a Palestinian flag, according to police reports.

Spectators observed as the barefoot protester positioned himself on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, prompting the closure of Westminster Bridge and nearby pathways. Emergency vehicles quickly converged on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police coordinated efforts with firefighters and ambulance services to peacefully resolve the situation, employing a fire brigade ladder platform to communicate with the man. Parliament tours were temporarily suspended due to the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025