Dramatic Protest: Man Scales Big Ben with Palestinian Flag

A tense incident unfolded at the Palace of Westminster in London on Saturday, as emergency services responded to a man climbing Big Ben while holding a Palestinian flag, according to police reports.

Spectators observed as the barefoot protester positioned himself on a ledge several meters up Elizabeth Tower, prompting the closure of Westminster Bridge and nearby pathways. Emergency vehicles quickly converged on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police coordinated efforts with firefighters and ambulance services to peacefully resolve the situation, employing a fire brigade ladder platform to communicate with the man. Parliament tours were temporarily suspended due to the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)