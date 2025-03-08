Union Home Minister's Assam Visit: Strengthened Law Enforcement

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Assam, set for next week.

The Union Minister will inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Jorhat, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) via a post on X.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister focused on ensuring smooth coordination and planning to successfully manage the events scheduled during Shah's visit, which includes attending a programme in Mizoram and concluding with a meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)