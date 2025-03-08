Left Menu

Union Home Minister's Assam Visit: Strengthened Law Enforcement

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma oversees the arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam. Shah is set to inaugurate the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Jorhat. His visit also includes a program in Mizoram and a meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:27 IST
Union Home Minister's Assam Visit: Strengthened Law Enforcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Assam, set for next week.

The Union Minister will inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Jorhat, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) via a post on X.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister focused on ensuring smooth coordination and planning to successfully manage the events scheduled during Shah's visit, which includes attending a programme in Mizoram and concluding with a meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025