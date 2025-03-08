Left Menu

New Abortion Rights Centre Sparks Controversy in Poland

Polish activists opened an abortion rights centre in Warsaw, challenging restrictive laws. Symbolically timed on International Women's Day, it offers a safe space for women to have abortions with pills. Despite protests, activists seek to destigmatise abortion and push for legal reform in this traditionally conservative nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:13 IST
New Abortion Rights Centre Sparks Controversy in Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In Warsaw, Polish abortion rights activists inaugurated a new centre opposite the parliament building, symbolically challenging the country's restrictive abortion laws on International Women's Day.

The opening of the centre sparked demonstrations, with anti-abortion protesters gathered outside while activists from the Abortion Dream Team stood firm, backed by private security and police barriers.

Activists claim this first stationary abortion centre in Poland provides a safer, supportive environment for women seeking abortions with pills, addressing the country's abortion taboo. Meanwhile, political landscape uncertainty hampers broader legislative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025