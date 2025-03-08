New Abortion Rights Centre Sparks Controversy in Poland
Polish activists opened an abortion rights centre in Warsaw, challenging restrictive laws. Symbolically timed on International Women's Day, it offers a safe space for women to have abortions with pills. Despite protests, activists seek to destigmatise abortion and push for legal reform in this traditionally conservative nation.
- Country:
- Poland
In Warsaw, Polish abortion rights activists inaugurated a new centre opposite the parliament building, symbolically challenging the country's restrictive abortion laws on International Women's Day.
The opening of the centre sparked demonstrations, with anti-abortion protesters gathered outside while activists from the Abortion Dream Team stood firm, backed by private security and police barriers.
Activists claim this first stationary abortion centre in Poland provides a safer, supportive environment for women seeking abortions with pills, addressing the country's abortion taboo. Meanwhile, political landscape uncertainty hampers broader legislative change.
