Ahmadis Under Siege: Tensions Rise Over Worship Rights in Pakistan

In Pakistan, tensions have escalated as police have charged over 45 members of the minority Ahmadi community for conducting prayers at their worship places, according to statements made on Saturday. Incidents in Karachi and Sargodha have highlighted systemic issues confronted by Ahmadis practicing their faith.

Authorities in Karachi took 25 Ahmadis into 'protective custody' after being surrounded by a crowd of radical Islamists chanting slogans against them for holding Friday prayers. Police officer Irfan Ali Baloch preemptively acted to prevent potential violence from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists.

Further, 20 Ahmadis were booked under Section 298C in Sargodha, following pressure from local TLP leaders. The ongoing persecution has triggered criticism from the Ahmadiyya community and human rights organizations, condemning Pakistan's continued subjugation to extremist influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)