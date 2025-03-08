Left Menu

Ahmadis Under Siege: Tensions Rise Over Worship Rights in Pakistan

Over 45 members of the Ahmadi community in Pakistan have been booked for offering prayers in their worship places amidst pressure from radical Islamist groups like the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Police actions, allegedly influenced by TLP, have sparked condemnation from human rights groups and the Ahmadis themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:14 IST
Ahmadis Under Siege: Tensions Rise Over Worship Rights in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Pakistan, tensions have escalated as police have charged over 45 members of the minority Ahmadi community for conducting prayers at their worship places, according to statements made on Saturday. Incidents in Karachi and Sargodha have highlighted systemic issues confronted by Ahmadis practicing their faith.

Authorities in Karachi took 25 Ahmadis into 'protective custody' after being surrounded by a crowd of radical Islamists chanting slogans against them for holding Friday prayers. Police officer Irfan Ali Baloch preemptively acted to prevent potential violence from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists.

Further, 20 Ahmadis were booked under Section 298C in Sargodha, following pressure from local TLP leaders. The ongoing persecution has triggered criticism from the Ahmadiyya community and human rights organizations, condemning Pakistan's continued subjugation to extremist influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025